Robbinsdale, MN

Filing opens Aug. 2 for Robbinsdale Ward 1 special election

Sun Post
Sun Post
 3 days ago

The filing period for a special election for the Ward 1 seat on the Robbinsdale City Council opens Tuesday, Aug. 2 and closes Aug. 16.

The seat is currently vacant due to a resignation of former Ward 1 Councilmember Tyler Kline. Whoever is elected to office will serve for the remainder of Kline’s term, which expires Jan. 1, 2024.

The date of the special election depends on the number of candidates that file for office. If more than two candidates file, a primary will take place the date of the general election, Nov. 8, and Feb. 14 will be the date of the special election. If two or fewer candidates file, no primary will be required and a special election will take place Nov. 8.

After the filing window closes, candidates will have two days to consider withdrawing their candidacy.

The Sun Post will publish filing results after the filing period ends.

Ward 1 comprises the northwestern portion of Robbinsdale. The polling location for Ward 1 is Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4201 Regent Ave. N.

Sun Post

Sun Post

Brooklyn Center, MN
Sun Post serves the Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope & Robbinsdale communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1944. 24/7 local coverage found online at post.mnsun.com

