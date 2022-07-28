Filing opens Aug. 2 for Robbinsdale Ward 1 special election

The filing period for a special election for the Ward 1 seat on the Robbinsdale City Council opens Tuesday, Aug. 2 and closes Aug. 16.

The seat is currently vacant due to a resignation of former Ward 1 Councilmember Tyler Kline. Whoever is elected to office will serve for the remainder of Kline’s term, which expires Jan. 1, 2024.

The date of the special election depends on the number of candidates that file for office. If more than two candidates file, a primary will take place the date of the general election, Nov. 8, and Feb. 14 will be the date of the special election. If two or fewer candidates file, no primary will be required and a special election will take place Nov. 8.

After the filing window closes, candidates will have two days to consider withdrawing their candidacy.

The Sun Post will publish filing results after the filing period ends.

Ward 1 comprises the northwestern portion of Robbinsdale. The polling location for Ward 1 is Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4201 Regent Ave. N.