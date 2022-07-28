Barberton Named All-America City, Alliance Comes Close

www.whbc.com
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident I appreciate finally get some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet data...
Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
NBC4 Columbus
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
whbc.com
New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
thechronicle.news
Highest paying jobs in Akron that require a graduate diploma |
– Annual imply wage: $53,190 (#19 highest pay amongst all metros) – Annual imply wage: $42,080 (100,260 employed) – Entry stage schooling necessities: Grasp’s diploma. — California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,170) — Trenton, NJ ($66,330) — Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($64,940) Job description: Counsel people to maximise the independence and employability of...
Time for Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday: What you need to know Aug. 5-7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s sales tax holiday is fast approaching, starting Friday, Aug. 5, and running through Sunday, Aug. 7. The holiday will make certain purchases like clothing and school supplies exempt from state and local sales tax. In Cuyahoga County, the holiday will wipe away an 8%...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon
The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
CNBC
Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
whbc.com
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
whbc.com
3 Arrested in Saturday Protests in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The rolling protests sparked by the Jayland Walker shooting death caused disruptions all over Akron Saturday evening. Three people were ultimately arrested for failing to disperse. Police say the 40-to-50 vehicle caravan blocked traffic and tried to antagonize people at Lock 3,...
weeklyvillager.com
Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3
Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
Here’s how Ohio fared in Mega Millions drawing
After a winning ticket for the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot was announced on Saturday morning, the hopes and dreams of thousands were smashed.
Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?
As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?
weeklyvillager.com
44 Chrome Shop Now Open
Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
13abc.com
Ohio AG issues alert for endangered missing adult
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has released an endangered missing adult alert after Fairlawn Police Department issued the alert statewide. Be on the lookout for Brenda Jo Herring, she left her nursing home on July 29 at 1:00 p.m. against medical advice and was picked up by her sister.
