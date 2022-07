Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo will reportedly take a $5 million pay cut at his new job with NewsNation. NewsNation

If you spot news anchor Chris Cuomo buying Mega-Millions today, there’s an obvious reason — Cuomo will be making a lot less money than he used to make. Getting fired from CNN turned out to be very expensive.

According to the New York Post, Cuomo’s new anchor job with NewsNation, a new cable news network, will pay him $1 million per year.