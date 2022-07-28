ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Delphi Salaried Retirees Closer to Full Pension Now

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.whbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores

Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kokomo, IN
Business
City
Washington, IN
Local
Indiana Business
City
Kokomo, IN
City
Delphi, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Scene

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff

Episode 3 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, "After Youngstown's steel...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Delphi Automotive#Gm#Retiree#The Delphi Corporation#General Motors Corp#The U S House#Pbgc#Senate#Packard Electric
weeklyvillager.com

44 Chrome Shop Now Open

Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
MANTUA, OH
mahoningmatters.com

‘Please don’t let me die in here’: A look at lawsuits against Trumbull’s jail doctor

Life-threatening injuries were ignored; medications were missed; constitutional rights were violated — these are some of the myriad civil complaints in the past several years against Trumbull County jail medical workers and others responsible for jail inmates, some of which resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal settlements.
WFMJ.com

Dr. Amy Acton back home at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center

During the beginning and at the height of the pandemic Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton found herself in the crosshairs of history. The former Ohio Health Director came home to speak at the Jewish Community Center, a place and community she loves. Dr. Amy Acton who is Jewish shared some...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Crime Podcast top ten in the world

The highly anticipated podcast that dives into the history of the mob and the complex story of Jim Traficant is shooting up the ranks, currently top ten in the world. As Oscar-nominated producer Marc Smerling puts it --- Crooked City dives into the deep crime history of Youngstown. "Everything from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Minor Injuries When Ride Malfunctions at Summit Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three children suffered minor cuts and scrapes when an amusement ride malfunctioned at the Summit County Fair in Tallmadge on Friday. A jet ski car fell 18 inches to the ground. The Tallmadge Fire Department responded. The kids were treated at the...
TALLMADGE, OH
whbc.com

New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy