Delphi Salaried Retirees Closer to Full Pension Now

Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
‘It’s really hard:’ Local small business shares its struggles
Running a small business is tough. Competition, taxes, expenses, generating revenue -- it's a constant grind. A small business in Columbiana is feeling the pinch and being very honest with its customers.
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident I appreciate finally get some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet data...
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election
If you’ve seen the reports about low voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election, a look at the ballot will show you why. In addition to only a handful of contested races and no issues, some voters may not even be aware that an election is being held in the middle of summer due to the continuing legal and political battle over redistricting maps.
Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff
Episode 3 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, "After Youngstown's steel...
COMMUNITY VIEW | Apparently, the First Amendment has been suspended in Trumbull County
“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear,” Harry S. Truman warned in 1950.
44 Chrome Shop Now Open
Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
‘Please don’t let me die in here’: A look at lawsuits against Trumbull’s jail doctor
Life-threatening injuries were ignored; medications were missed; constitutional rights were violated — these are some of the myriad civil complaints in the past several years against Trumbull County jail medical workers and others responsible for jail inmates, some of which resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal settlements.
Dr. Amy Acton back home at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center
During the beginning and at the height of the pandemic Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton found herself in the crosshairs of history. The former Ohio Health Director came home to speak at the Jewish Community Center, a place and community she loves. Dr. Amy Acton who is Jewish shared some...
Youngstown Crime Podcast top ten in the world
The highly anticipated podcast that dives into the history of the mob and the complex story of Jim Traficant is shooting up the ranks, currently top ten in the world. As Oscar-nominated producer Marc Smerling puts it --- Crooked City dives into the deep crime history of Youngstown. "Everything from...
Poland grad's lawsuit against former school resource officer moved to federal court
U.S. District Court Judge Benita Pearson has been assigned to hear a civil lawsuit from a recent Poland High School graduate against former school resource officer and current Austintown Township Trustee Steve Kent. The Poland Township Board of Trustees filed a notice last week to move the case from Mahoning...
Procession honors fallen hero in Sebring
A procession honoring a fallen was held Friday in Mahoning County.
Eat Fresh! Your Go-To List of 2022 Mahoning County Farmers Markets
Summer’s not just the season for outdoor concerts, swimming, and warm nights on the patio – it’s also the time for tasty local produce from Mahoning County’s many farmers markets. When you buy your produce locally, you’re not just helping a local food grower, or getting...
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
Minor Injuries When Ride Malfunctions at Summit Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three children suffered minor cuts and scrapes when an amusement ride malfunctioned at the Summit County Fair in Tallmadge on Friday. A jet ski car fell 18 inches to the ground. The Tallmadge Fire Department responded. The kids were treated at the...
New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
