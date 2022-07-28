WeCAN kicks off annual school supply drive

Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) is gearing up for the annual Ready-to-Learn Program, which provides new backpacks and basic, grade-specific school supplies to families in need.

With your help WeCAN will make sure that every child starts the school year with the supplies he or she needs! The annual collection of new school supplies for K-12 students is now underway. Items that are always in high demand include large sturdy backpacks, wide-lined notebooks, sharpened #2 pencils, ruled index cards, Flair/felt tip markers, dry erase markers, Sharpies, red pens, highlighters, erasers, wire-bound sketchbooks, earbuds and headphones, and loose-leaf paper.

Donations can be dropped off at the WeCAN office, 5213 Shoreline Drive in Mound, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 15. Visit their website wecanmn.org to view lists from Amazon and Target – shop online and have items delivered directly to WeCAN. Please indicate that it is a gift so that they receive your donation receipt. Financial contributions are always welcome so that items can be purchased to fill the gaps.

Community collection boxes will also be located at Jubilee Foods, The Yacht Club in Spring Park, Coldwell Banker Realty Wayzata, Minnesota Lakes Bank, Westonka Early Learning Center (Hilltop School), Mount Calvary Church Excelsior, First Presbyterian Church (Maple Plain), Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Mount Olive Church, Our Lady of the Lake Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, River Valley Church and Westwood Community Church Westonka (meets at MWHS) through August 8.

For families in need of help, school supplies will be distributed at the WeCAN office on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are required this year for curbside distribution.

Last year WeCAN provided over 250 children with the supplies they needed to be “Ready to Learn.” The Ready-to-Learn program would not be possible without the generosity of the community. You truly make a difference! If you have any questions, please contact WeCAN at 952-472-0742.