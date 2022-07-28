Tracking severe flooding in southeastern Kentucky

Southeastern Kentucky saw rounds of torrential rain overnight after a flash flood emergency was declared Wednesday night in Perry, Owsley Knott, and Breathitt Counties.

Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency for Floyd, Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Letcher, and Pike Counties.

"We are currently experiencing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history. The situation is dynamic and ongoing," said Gov. Beshear in a 9:30 news conference Thursday morning.

The governor confirmed three people are dead, but he said, "I expect double-digit deaths." Two people in Perry County—an 81-year-old woman and an unidentified person—and another unidentified person from Knott County.

Beshear tells people to call (606) 435-6069 to report any missing loved ones. He says to keep calling until your call goes through.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed at least one person is dead as crews continue to respond to flooded neighborhoods and mobile home communities.

Engle has been sheriff for four years and in law enforcement for 25 years. He calls this flooding "historically unlike anything he has ever seen."

Perry County Judge Executive's Office confirmed 20 people are missing—and likely more—as people are still on top of roofs.

High water has forced families to evacuate their homes and find shelter wherever possible.

Three Kentucky state parks—Jenny Wiley, Buckhorn Lane, Pine Mountain—are open as shelters for people displaced by the severe flooding.



Breathitt County shelters: Breathitt County Courthouse

Floyd County shelters: Floyd Co Community Center

Hazard shelters: First Presbyterian Church, East Perry Elementary, West Perry Elementary, Gospel Light Baptist Church, Second Creek Church of God, Buckhorn Lake State Resort Lodge

Pike County shelters: Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Shelby Valley High School

Buckhorn School in Perry County flooded.

Lexington Fire Department sent swift water crews to Lost Creek, KY to assist with the flooding in that region and rescue up to three people that are trapped in the Riverside Christian School.

Clay County's treasurer says that the damage is pretty much countywide. Officials have received more than 30 calls Thursday morning of people that are stranded and looking to be rescued.

The severe weather is causing power outages across the state. For the latest update on power outages, head to poweroutage.us .