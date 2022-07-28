Katie Janness murder: What we know about Piedmont Park stabbing 1 year later

Katie Janness (GoFundMe)

ATLANTA — Thursday morning marks one year since the gruesome discovery of a woman and her dog who were stabbed to death in Piedmont Park.

Katie Janness, 40, and her dog Bowie were killed in the park on July 28, 2021. One year later, police have not been able to identify a suspect or arrest anyone in the case.

Atlanta Police Department is expected to give an update on where the case stands during a news conference Thursday. Meanwhile, Janness’ family and friends will hold vigils tonight in her memory.

As police still search for answers, here is what we know about Janness and the investigation into her death.

What happened the night of Katie Janness’ murder?

Janness lived about a mile from Piedmont Park. According to investigators, Janness took her dog Bowie on a walk after having dinner with her partner, Emma Clark.

Clark pinged Janness’ phone when she didn’t return home. She found their bodies near the entrance to the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive.

Only one surveillance image that depicts Janness’ final moments has been released. In the photo Janness can be seen taking Bowie on a walk at the intersection of 10th St. and Piedmont Road around 1 a.m.

The Medical Examiner’s report released in November revealed that Janness was stabbed more than 50 times in the face, neck and torso. She also suffered blunt force injuries to her face, neck and extremities.

Her throat was slashed and the letters “F,” “A” and “T” were etched into her body, according to the report.

The Medical Examiner ruled Janness’ death a homicide and said she died of sharp force injuries that caused major damage to her blood vessels and organs.

What changes have been made at Piedmont Park?

After the murder, friends of Janness told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that some of the city’s cameras that may have captured the attack were not working properly at the time.

Spokespeople from APD reported that all of their cameras in the area were working at the time of the murders, but would not comment on the amount, locations or capabilities of them. Cameras inside the park are not maintained by Atlanta police.

In April 2022, Channel 2 reported that cameras are now fully functional in Piedmont Park, according to the City of Atlanta. The Atlanta City Council voted to install new cameras at the park in August, however, it is unclear if these cameras are part of a new system or if they are older cameras that were fixed.

Where does the case stand now?

Atlanta police announced in March that Janness’ murder has now turned into a forensic investigation.

“We are relying on the science and the technology,” Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton said. “Investigations take time. We’ve been fortunate to get some of these high-profile cases solved in days and weeks. And then there are other cases that our team continues to work diligently to bring the people responsible to justice.”

Hampton said APD is continuing to meet with the FBI weekly about the case and that it is still an active investigation.

Family and friends unveiled a memorial bench for Janness in April. Piedmont Park Conservancy said the money was all raised by Janness’ family and friends and the bench was installed through the conservancy’s formal commemorative program.

Janness’ partner and her family released a statement early Thursday morning that read:

“Over the past year there hasn’t been a waking moment that Katie hasn’t been in our hearts or on our mind since she was taken from us. Her senseless death has affected our daily lives in a manner that is hard to describe. We are remembering Katie in private today and want to thank all of those who have honored and remembered her by keeping her story alive. We are vigilant in bringing her killer to justice and have remained in contact with Mayor Dickens who assures us that the City of Atlanta is doing everything they can to solve this case. Please continue to keep Emma and Katie’s mother in your prayers.

