2 suspects charged after pregnant Georgia woman found stabbed to death

Weird how they don’t give the suspects names or pictures. 3 young children will be without their mother now. Took her life and the life of an unborn child. The 2 should be given the death penalty, and never be allowed to take another breath on this planet.
Who stabs and kill a mother and her unborn child? This seems personal! Who are the two two suspects being held, and what connection they have to her? This must be a developing case, because they don't tell you anything about them!! I know that its very sad that this beautiful family lives have been devastated by this terrible event. I really hope this has nothing to do with race, because people are free to love who they choose to, regardless of their culture...
It might help to add some information about who was charged. We know now they weren’t white Christian national’s. I’m blocking this writer now.
