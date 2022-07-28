Missing Brooklyn woman found dead was murdered, NYPD searches for clues

A 53-year-old woman last seen at her home in Brooklyn more than a year ago was murdered, her remains found in Queens, police said Thursday.

Gloria Lee was reported missing Oct. 8. But by then, police now know, she was already dead, her remains, including her skull, found the morning of July 26, 2021, outside a home on Pine Grove St. in Jamaica.

The medical examiner’s office recently told police the remains are those of Lee and that she had died from “homicidal violence of undetermined type.”

Lee lived in East Flatbush and was last seen at her home the morning of May 28, 2021.

No arrests have been made.

The NYPD released a photo of Lee Thursday and asked anyone with information about what happened to her to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.