Baltimore, MD

Two killed, three injured during Thursday violence in Baltimore

By Ngan Ho, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
A man died and three people were shot early Thursday morning during separate shootings in Baltimore, police said. Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Two men died and three people were injured Thursday during two shootings and a stabbing in Baltimore, police said.

A man died from stab wounds in a downtown apartment in the 600 block of West Lexington Street, police said. The man suspected of stabbing him was taken into custody and will be charged.

Officers arrived at about 6:07 p.m. and found the victim, along with the suspect and a weapon. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His remains were taken to the medical examiner’s officer, police said.

Earlier Thursday, Southwest District patrol officers responded shortly before 4:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of Mosher Street in the Franklintown Road neighborhood for a report of a shooting, according to a news release.

Police found Jesse Lancaster Jr., 40, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Anyone with related information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Hours before the deadly shooting, three people were injured during a shooting in Baltimore’s Old Town neighborhood.

Eastern District patrol officers were dispatched at about 12:35 a.m. to a shooting in the 1100 block of McAlear Court, where they found a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman shot, police said.

Both were taken to hospitals. The man was in critical condition, and the woman was in stable condition. Police later found a third victim at a hospital. A 36-year-old woman had also been shot and was in stable condition, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

