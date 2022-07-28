ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elmo, MN

Teen driver dies after crashing in closed-off construction zone in Lake Elmo: State Patrol

By Fox 9 Staff
fox9.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, MN
Accidents
Lake Elmo, MN
Crime & Safety
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
City
Lake Elmo, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Lake Elmo, MN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Traffic Accident#Fox#The State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy