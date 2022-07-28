Could Jacob deGrom's return with Mets come against the Braves?

Jacob deGrom has had a tough time getting back to the majors for the New York Mets.

But the ace hurler's return is imminent after deGrom's fourth rehab start Wednesday night, which wasn't a great outing, but still enough for the Mets to plan on bringing him back for his next start.

Mets manager Buck Showalter was asked about plans for deGrom in his postgame press conference after they defeated the Yankees.

The timing for a deGrom return is interesting, because along with his rehab start last night, Mets ace Max Scherzer also pitched last night and one would assume that in five days the Mets would use Scherzer again instead of deGrom.

After an off day today, the Mets have three games against the Marlins and three games against the Nationals. If deGrom's next start does indeed come for the New York Mets, and they keep him as close to his regular starting spot as possible, he is in line to start the finale with the Nationals.

Could Showalter and the Mets instead save deGrom for the opener in the Braves series? Despite putting in the required work in the minors during his rehab, deGrom wasn't dominant.

Would they actually want him out there in a game as important as a series opener with the Braves? It's much less riskier to run him out there against Washington, a game they could win even without a strong outing.

It is a five-game series between the Braves and Mets, so if deGrom does return to the majors, he would face the Braves either way. Plus, there is a deGrom bobblehead giveaway in the nightcap on Saturday, so the Mets could try to save him for that game. But it's a risk if things go poor in the opener and you run down the bullpen.