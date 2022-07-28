Patrick Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) _ Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $116.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $4.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.42 per share.

The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period.

