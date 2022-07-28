ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport man arrested for over 200 images of child pornography

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport man Wednesday morning after discovering hundreds of files of child pornography.

On July 27, detectives executed a search warrant on 25-year-old Glenderek Merritt's home in the 9700 block of Baird Road. During the search detectives seized devices that revealed over 200 files of children, as young as 4-years old, engaged in explicit sex acts.

Merritt was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing and Merritt could face additional charges.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

