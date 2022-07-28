West Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) on Thursday reported earnings of $12.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 75 cents.

The holding company for West Bank posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTBA