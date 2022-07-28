ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Property transfers, July 19-22, 2022

166A James Dr., Macomb/11-301-391-00/627.5 sf/$58,500/Carla K Teslicka to Jiao Ying Dong

216 Clay St., Macomb/11-100-711-00/1200 sf/$89,500/Robert P Enders to Heather MacDonald

615 W Adams St., Macomb/02-000-637-25/.38 acres/$21,500/Jane E Teel to David and Alicia Geltmacher

135 E Hurst, Bushnell/03-000-799-00/40.4'x63'/$19,257/Main Corner, Inc to Phyllis Christen Osborne

135 E Hurst, Bushnell/03-000-799-00/40.4'x63'/$20,000/Phyllis Christen Osborne to Nicholas and Sasha Chambers

21740 N 700th Rd, Adair/14-000-215-05/5 acres/$260,000/Daniel T Cassidy to Alex Taylor Welch

340 Jamestown Rd., Macomb/07-000-745-00/26'x100'/$73,000/Susan L Gray to Paul Chinen

304 E Summit, Macomb/11-300-511-00/60'x124'/$84,900/Joby and Stacy Foxall to Paige Louise Konitzer

307 Robin Road, Macomb/11-101-565-00/.34 acres/$65,000/Barbara C Coleman Parish to William Stowers

