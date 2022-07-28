Ohio University Lancaster to offer 2022-2023 club sports

ATHENS — Ohio University Lancaster will offer club sports as an option for students interested in pursuing athletics for the 2022-23 academic year. Although the campus has hosted a sports program since 1968, earning numerous awards and titles over years, this is the first time they have been offered since the beginning of the pandemic.

“OHIO Lancaster is excited to provide this opportunity for students to continue their athletic careers,” said Jarrod Tudor, dean of campus and community relations. “This is just one more way for students to develop lifelong skills and friendships at a regional campus.”

A wide variety of options will be offered in this special one-year return to sports offerings, including baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, golf, softball, and women’s volleyball. The campus will play teams from Ohio and surrounding states. Participation in club sports is open to students who are enrolled in at least seven hours of credit and meet academic eligibility criteria.

The 2022-2023 pilot sports program was made possible through the generous donations of area business and private donors, including Mid-West Fabricating Co., the U.S. Army, Fairfield Federal Bank and Park National Bank.

Over $65,000 was raised to ensure that students would have the opportunity to pursue their athletic goals. While this is an important step in the right direction, the sports program will require sufficient fundraising efforts to remain active in future seasons.

Other teams interested in competing against OHIO Lancaster sports teams, or organizations and individuals interested in sponsoring club sports or donating should contact Jarrod Tudor at jarrod.tudor@ohio.edu.

For student inquiries about sports programs or admission to OHIO Lancaster, contact Shari Ayers, director of student services, at ayerss@ohio.edu. For more information, visit ohio.edu/lancaster/sports.