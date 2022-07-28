ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

REVEALED: Christian Eriksen's Manchester United Shirt Number

By Seth Dooley
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Having been confirmed as Erik ten Hag's second signing, Eriksen's new shirt number has been revealed by the club.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Having been confirmed as Erik ten Hag's second summer signing on Monday, Manchester United have revealed Christian Eriksen's shirt number.

Eriksen joined United on a free transfer this week after having played for Brentford in the Premier League last season.

The Dane joined the London club on a six-month contract in January 2022. His contract at previous club, Inter Milan, was terminated following the player's cardiac arrest during last summer's European Championship.

Brentford were viewed as the leading opponents to United in the battle to convince Eriksen to sign for the upcoming season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Eriksen, who played eleven games for Brentford, wore the number twenty-one last season.

This number is currently vacant at United due to Edinson Cavani's departure last month.

Eriksen's previous shirt numbers were twenty-three and twenty-four at Tottenham and Inter, respectively.

The midfielder's positioning on the pitch would encompass a role typically associated with number eight or number ten.

These shirts, however, have already been assumed by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

The Dane has, therefore, elected to wear the number fourteen for United, as confirmed by the club's website .

Fourteen is a vacant squad number following the release of Jesse Lingard at the end of last season.

Lingard has joined Nottingham Forest as a free agent.

Notable wearers of the shirt include Andrei Kanchelskis and Chicharito.

Like Eriksen, Kanchelskis was famed for his technical abilities, with the tricky right-winger winning the Premier League twice with Manchester United in the early 1990s.

Chicharito, or Javier Hernández, became a cult-hero after scoring twenty goals for the club during his debut 2010/11 season, in which United became League champions.

Lisandro Martínez's shirt number has also been confirmed by the club today.

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

