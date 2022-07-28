ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Senator behind Ohio's abortion law: 10-year-old didn't have to leave state for abortion

By Kristina Roegner
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Ohio State Senator Kristina Roegner, R- Hudson, represents the 27th District.

Being pro-life means protecting life at all stages. More than ever, it is crucial for pro-life states and the pro-life community to support women who find themselves with unwanted pregnancies with more than words, but also with constructive actions.

Abortion in Ohio: Doctor: A woman's uterus 'is not a cathedral.' Reason is being dominated by misguided faith

The Dobbs decision by the U.S. Supreme Court means an untold number of children will now get the opportunity to live full lives.

But, it is important to remember the decision did not outlaw abortion. Rather, the court returned the issue to the states where it belongs. It is abundantly clear that our 50 laboratories of democracy will have very diverse policies addressing this issue.

Abortion in Ohio: 'As an Ohioan, I’m scared.' Will life-at-fertilization laws hurt in vitro practices?

In Ohio, I was the primary sponsor of the Heartbeat Bill, which passed in 2019 but only recently went into effect following the Dobbs decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2mHI_0gw36hZx00

The bill prohibits abortions in our state upon the detection of a fetal heartbeat, with notable exceptions for a woman whose life is threatened by pregnancy or whose health is seriously endangered.

Life after Roe: Anti-abortion groups mobilize to provide pregnancy and parenting support

As the mother of three daughters, I got into public service because of my respect for the sanctity of life and to create policy to improve the lives of every Ohioan. Now that more Ohioans will get the chance to live, we must help ensure they have the opportunity to fulfill their promise and purpose on earth.

Abortion in Ohio: Rabbis: Abortion 'not only allowed but necessary' under our religious law.

This is a highly charged and emotional issue, and there is heartfelt passion on both sides. I understand how unwanted children may be conceived under tragic circumstances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWBvu_0gw36hZx00

That certainly includes the recent report of a 10-year-old rape victim who was advised to go to Indiana to obtain an abortion. Compounding this tragedy, Ohio's Heartbeat Bill has a medical emergency exception that I believe made leaving the state entirely unnecessary.

Judge : No bond for accused rapist Gerson Fuentes in case of 10-year-old who got abortion

Ohio controversy: Do 10-year-olds meet 'life of mother' abortion exemptions? Ohio lawmakers, doctors divided

Capitol Insider: Right to Life leader says 10-year-old could've gotten abortion in Ohio

Rape is a crime. It is repulsive and must be prosecuted.

Yet, an individual's worth is never determined by whether he or she is wanted or not.  It is more important than ever to provide women with unwanted pregnancies the support and care they need.

That's why the Dobbs decision isn't an end, it is just the beginning.  We have to be pro-life beyond birth and take a serious look at what needs to be done to make sure every child has an opportunity to have a decent life. We are off to a good start. The Ohio General Assembly has done many things to help women, children, and families.

Abortion in Ohio: Pro-lifer: 'I am prepared to stay in it for the long haul.' Work for babies, moms not over

Legislation has included:

  • E xpanding postpartum Medicaid coverage for new mothers from 60 days to one year, and $23 millions to support this extended coverage.
  • Providing $13.5 million  in funding for the Ohio Parenting and Pregnancy Program, which provides critical support and care for women and babies.
  • Increasing access and funding for publicly funded child care centers in Ohio, including an additional $50 million to reduce child care co-pays.
  • Increasing funds for rape crisis centers and domestic violence programs.
  • Providing low-interest loans to help with expenses for Ohioans adopting a child.
  • Increasing the adoption tax credit from $1,500 to up to $10,000, and shortening the time to finalize an adoption.
  • Providing $84 million for Kinship Care Programs to help low-income relatives care for children of parents in crisis situations.
  • Establishing a permanent yearly sales tax holiday in August for clothes and school supplies.
  • Modernizing state guidelines to help ensure consistent, reliable, child support payments.

Letters: DeWine's signature set 10-year-old up for Indiana abortion. Where is he now?

But there is much more we can do. It would be irresponsible and hypocritical if we didn't take a comprehensive approach to the dignity of life. My husband and I have decided to open our home and begin the process of becoming foster parents.

We look forward to providing a loving home to a child in need and will use the experience of going through the foster process to learn firsthand what can be done to further streamline the process for others.

Securing the right to life was the first step. Now, we need to ensure every child has a family who will love and care for them. Our work in the pro-life movement isn't finished. It has just begun.

Comments / 190

Buckeye Fan
3d ago

She said "I believe this was an exception". But the alarming words I believe" makes the point. Someone can simply "believe" something different. That's the problem with vague legislation. On a separate note, I've read the 6 week heartbeat belief, is not really a heartbeat, but simply an electric flutter, with the heart not formed and functional yet. The heart is not formed and functional until about 16 weeks. Does that not mean abortion is legal up to 16 weeks? The bill says can't do abortion once heartbeat is detected, it doesn't say 6 weeks, I believe;). Comments? Medical expert chime in please

Reply(47)
41
Katharine Wetz Abboushi
3d ago

I want to see the "emergency exception" that would have allowed this child to have the procedure down in Ohio. I can't find it.

Reply(34)
42
STFU
3d ago

What happened to the hippa law? Why is this being leaked, this child should have a baby doll not a real baby, if you want to keep welfare an foster care down, put the old law back into effect,

Reply(5)
19
