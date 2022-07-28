ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Berryessa BART station open again

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVHNs_0gw33PkO00

BERRYESSA (KRON) – The Berryessa Bay Area Rapid Transit station is now open again, as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

The station had been closed earlier in the morning due to a “major medical emergency,” according to an alert from the agency.

The Berryessa/North San Jose station, which opened for BART service in 2020 after having been open for bus service, is the southernmost terminus of the transit system and is utilized by both the Orange (Berryessa/North San Jose-Richmond) and Green (Berryessa/North San Jose-Daly City) lines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daly City, CA
Government
Daly City, CA
Traffic
Daly City, CA
Sports
San Jose, CA
Traffic
San Jose, CA
Sports
Richmond, CA
Government
City
San Jose, CA
Richmond, CA
Traffic
Richmond, CA
Sports
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Daly City, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bart#Bus Service#Berryessa Bart#Berryessa North San Jose#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy