Lubbock, TX

Car crashes into Lubbock home overnight, 4 injured LPD says

By Christianna Barbosa
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1:00 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a call regarding a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 2800 block of Duke Street.

At the time of the call, LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there were two injuries: one moderate and one minor.

As of Thursday morning, LPD said there were four injuries total, one of which was moderate and three minor.

LPD could not confirm at that time whether those injured were inside the vehicle or home.

No one was in custody at the time of the call, according to LPD. Check back for more updates.

