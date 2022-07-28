(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Say hello to 'Jurassic World Dominion', one of the gargantuan blockbusters that kicked off this summer season and is the sixth – and seemingly final – entry in the Jurassic Park franchise. Here’s how to watch 'Jurassic World Dominion' plus a complete overview of its premise and the new and returning talent behind the promised “epic conclusion.”

'Jurassic World Dominion' finally delivers on the promise of prehistoric creatures and humans co-existing in a modern world where genetic power has been unleashed. It’s no longer fixated on dinosaurs and other previously extinct animals wreaking havoc, but also deals with how humans use technology and scientific knowledge that could doom the entire planet if used in dishonest ways. Spoiler alert: someone messes up big time, and an unexpected group of heroes, old and new, must save the day… again.

This time around, the action goes global and completely forgets about Isla Nublar (now uninhabitable) and Isla Sorna (aka Site B). Some dinosaurs roam free among humans and other animals; others are being used as cattle; poachers are moving them across black markets; and big companies are looking for new ways to profit off of as many prehistoric creatures as they can capture and create.

In a world that’s been changed forever, both humans and these animals are trying to adapt to a new natural order, and the transition is unsurprisingly rough. Jurassic World Dominion doubles down on the bigger themes originally proposed by Michael Crichton in his two novels and takes big swings.

Read on below to find out how to watch 'Jurassic World Dominion' and learn everything about its ins and outs.

Where to stream Jurassic World Dominion?

The good news is that 'Jurassic World Dominion' is already available to watch at home despite the fact it’s still playing in theaters; you can buy or rent it digitally on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), Google Play (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), and Apple TV (opens in new tab). The film currently costs $30 to buy and $20 (£16) to rent.

Additionally, 'Jurassic World Dominion' is expected to hit NBCUniversal’s sub-based Peacock (opens in new tab) platform (only available in the U.S. for now) in the coming months. An official release date hasn’t been confirmed, but it was previously announced that all of Universal’s 2022 theatrical releases would arrive on Peacock after at least 45 days in the theaters, with the biggest tentpole releases taking a while longer. International territories might receive alternative streaming plans.

Jurassic Park Dominion: Amazon Prime Video

Rent - $19.99 (opens in new tab) or Buy - $29.99 (opens in new tab)

Get the latest installment in the Jurassic franchise at Amazon now,

Jurassic World Dominion trailers

Aside from T.V. spots and clips, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment released two full trailers and an extended prologue – which isn’t in the theatrical cut of the film – to promote 'Jurassic World Dominion' ahead of its June 10, 2022 arrival.

The gorgeous prologue, which debuted exclusively in front of Fast 9 last year, dropped online last November (2021) and offered us a gorgeous look at prehistoric life 65 million years ago before jumping to present-day chaos:

The first trailer dropped on February 10, 2022 and gave us a sizable initial look at the movie’s basic premise, big roster of characters, and several new dinosaurs. Watch it below:

On the other hand, the second major preview, released on April 28, 2022, explained a bit more about the movie’s doomsday plot and teased how veteran and new characters come together to stop a major man-made threat. It can be seen here:

What is the premise of Jurassic World Dominion?

As mentioned above, 'Jurassic World Dominion' tries to answer some of the biggest questions posed throughout the entire Jurassic Park/World saga. As humankind moves towards certain doom by tampering with nature, dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals are suffering the same abuses that other animals endure.

After a second Jurassic World installment which focused on whether these creatures should be saved or not after being brought back to life, Dominion states things aren’t going back to the way they were – Pandora’s Box has been opened, and it’s up to us to find a balance that allows both people and these animals to survive.

In traditional Jurassic Park/World style, humans are the most dangerous animals to live on this planet, and the plot can be both predictable and unexpected, taking some of Crichton’s core ideas and beliefs to the next level. Amidst all the biological and ethical chaos, the action goes from North America to Malta and even mainland Europe in a globe-trotting adventure that feels unlike anything that came before in the franchise.

Which dinosaurs and other animals are in Jurassic World Dominion?

Returning dinosaurs and prehistoric reptiles include the saga’s main Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor Blue and her offspring Beta, Triceratops, Parasaurolophus, Dilophosaurus, Mosasaurus, Pteranodon, and Allosaurus, among many others. Longtime Jurassic Park fanatics should love the dino selection in this one, especially once they hear how paleontologists rate 'Jurassic World: Dominion.'

Even more enticing is the roster of new creatures, which presents the feathered Pyroraptor, the massive pterosaur Quetzalcoatlus, the “scythe lizard” aka Therizinosaurus (which now has a close cousin), Atrociraptors, Giganotosaurus, and even mammal-like reptiles from before dinosaur times – Lystrosaurus and Dimetrodon. And there are more surprises (both small and large).

Jurassic World Dominion cast and crew

'Jurassic World Dominion' features the return of the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). They join Jurassic World veterans Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), BD Wong (Henry Wu), and Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), with brief appearances by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Justice Smith (Franklin Webb) and Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez). New faces include DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts), Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson), and Dichen Lachman (Soyona Santos).

Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote the two previous Jurassic World installments and directed the first one, returned to direct Dominion and pen the script alongside Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). He also reunited with cinematographer John Schwartzman and composer Michael Giacchino, who scored the entire Jurassic World trilogy.

The film is a joint production by Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, Perfect World Pictures, and The Kennedy/Marshall Company. Renowned producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley produced the film alongside Colin Trevorrow, Alexandra Derbyshire, and original Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg, all serving as executive producers.

