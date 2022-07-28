Update: 4 dead, 6 injured in horrific Highway 12 crash in Rio Vista

4 dead, 6 injured in horrific Highway 12 crash in Rio Vista 02:08

RIO VISTA (CBS SF) -- Four people were killed and six members of a family visiting from Mexico were hospitalized with injuries in a horrific Wednesday night head-on crash on Highway 12 in Rio Vista.

As a result of the crash, Highway 12 was completely closed to traffic between Summerset Road and Church Road until early Thursday.

According a Rio Vista police, a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Highway 12 when it veered off the roadway. The driver of the car then over-corrected and entered the eastbound lane when it hit a large Chevrolet Suburban head-on with seven people visiting from Mexico inside.

Rio Vista Fire officials immediately dispatched units to the crash scene at around 8:15 p.m. When the fire department units arrived, they found that 10 people from two separate vehicles were involved.

The 20-year-old Rancho Cordova man driving the Accord was ejected from the vehicle. A 19-year-old Vacaville woman and a similar-age unidentified woman were also in the car. One of them was also ejected. All three people died.

One passenger in the SUV, Laura Poiret, also died. She was in her early-to-mid 70s. Also in the Chevrolet were two girls, one 8 years old and one between 13 and 15. All of the passengers remain in hospitals in stable condition, police said.

Rio Vista police chief John Mazer said police found numerous opened alcoholic beverage containers at the crash scene near the sedan and were investigating whether drunk driving was a crash factor

He said it was the worst crash he has seen on the highway.

While the speed limit on the stretch of Highway 12 where the accident happened is 55 mph, many people drive faster, Mazer said.

"People see wide open roads and they just go for it and often it ends like this," he said.