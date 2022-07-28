Liv Morgan on being champion: ‘Right now in this moment in time, everything just feels perfect’

Sometimes the underdog does win, and the Cinderella story does come true. That’s certainly the case for WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan .

Fresh off her exhilarating run at Money in the Bank that saw her win the event’s namesake match and defeat Ronda Rousey for the title in the same night, Morgan has already proven a very popular champion, receiving an oversized response everywhere she performs.

Her current character, which is that of the scrappy overachiever who makes a habit of defying the odds, isn’t her first in WWE, but as Morgan told host Phil Strum on the latest episode of the Under the Ring podcast, it rings true to her at this particular point in her career.

“Who I am and Liv feel very synonymous, especially right now in this moment in time,” Morgan said. “But I feel like it’s always and always changing, like who I am today is not going to be who I am next week or even tomorrow. So it’s like who that ends up being, I don’t know, but right now, in this moment in time, everything just feels perfect.”

Interestingly, Morgan also shared how it took her some time to adjust to having all eyes on her as a WWE superstar, saying that she wasn’t a natural performer when she first broke into the business.

You can listen to Morgan’s full interview above to hear her thoughts on the following topics and more:

What her connection to the fans means to her

Whether winning the Money in the Bank ladder match or subsequently cashing in on Rousey was a bigger deal

What makes her vs. Rousey at SummerSlam such an intriguing matchup

If breaking into WWE was what she expected it to be

Under the Ring releases new episodes every Monday, with Strum going one-on-one with a different but always insightful person from the world of professional wrestling. In the last few weeks, Strum’s guests have included ROH Pure Champion and AEW star Wheeler Yuta , legendary announcer David Crockett and WWE superstar Damian Priest .

To make sure you don’t miss an episode, subscribe to Under the Ring on Apple Podcasts or your podcast provider of choice, or check out the Under the Ring YouTube channel to see all of the interviews in video form.