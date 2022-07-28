ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Stinky! Corpse flower blooming at Cleveland zoo

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With all the high-definition capabilities of cameras these days, you might be thankful they don’t pick up scent, too.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’ s giant flowering titan arum plant, known as the corpse flower, is in the process of blooming – and it’s stinky!

JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion

The corpse flower can grow up to 10 feet tall and is one of the largest flowering plants in the world and its bloom usually lasts only 24 to 48 hours.

The blooming that began on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. makes this the flower’s fifth bloom in the past 28 years.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPeWd_0gw2zNGe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5EAL_0gw2zNGe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXyzy_0gw2zNGe00
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s giant flowering titan arum plant (WJW)

The zoo will open early for guests on Thursday, July 28 beginning at 9 a.m. Guests visiting Asian Lantern Festival Thursday night will also have a chance to take in its bloom in the dark.

If you’re not too keen on fully experiencing the fragrance in person, the flower can still be viewed on the zoo’s livestream and also right here on fox8.com in the video player above just before 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Bloom#Flowering Plants#Cleveland Metroparks Zoo#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy