Stinky! Corpse flower blooming at Cleveland zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With all the high-definition capabilities of cameras these days, you might be thankful they don’t pick up scent, too.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’ s giant flowering titan arum plant, known as the corpse flower, is in the process of blooming – and it’s stinky!

The corpse flower can grow up to 10 feet tall and is one of the largest flowering plants in the world and its bloom usually lasts only 24 to 48 hours.

The blooming that began on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. makes this the flower’s fifth bloom in the past 28 years.





The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s giant flowering titan arum plant (WJW)

The zoo will open early for guests on Thursday, July 28 beginning at 9 a.m. Guests visiting Asian Lantern Festival Thursday night will also have a chance to take in its bloom in the dark.

If you’re not too keen on fully experiencing the fragrance in person, the flower can still be viewed on the zoo’s livestream and also right here on fox8.com in the video player above just before 9 a.m.

