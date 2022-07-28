The Story of the Sad and Lonely Lost Trailer in Amarillo

thebullamarillo.com
Baytown dog stolen 5 years ago found in Borger
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger said that city animal control found a dog that was stolen almost 5 years ago from a Houston-area resident is set to be reunited. According to the city, Animal Control Officer Jared Harper, picked up a German Shepherd that was scanned for a microchip and found to […]
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is continuing to welcome new businesses and expand other companies. Just about a month ago, Mariscos El Big Boy opened up and is bringing a taste of the coast to Texas. “I’m from California so I grew up eating seafood in California, we thought it...
National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!
Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
Amarillo Animal Management to host ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Animal Management and Welfare department will be running a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special through the month of August. This is a part of KAMR Local 4 News’s and MyHighPlains.com’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. According to the department, the city’s special will […]
Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival
If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
APD Searching for Suspect in East Amarillo Shooting
According to a recent release by Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting report yesterday at East Park, located at 700 S. Ross. Upon arrival, they located a victim, identified as Carlos Montenegro, 65 years old. The APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate, and they soon identified...
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
abc7amarillo.com
Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
KFDA
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
APD: Body found near Mesquite and River Road found to be overdose
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department report that during their investigation it was found that the person found dead in a ditch near Mesquite and River Road was found to be an overdose. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were sent to meet Potter County […]
canyonnews.com
Obit: Stewart Drew Clapp
Stewart Drew Clapp, 61, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Lyndell Waldrip officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Stewart was born on May 25, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to...
Myhighplains.com
Braids & Fades Event Helping Kids Get Ready for Back-to-School
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just in time for back to school, haircuts for kids in our area. It’s the 6th Annual Mary Lou Hazelrigg’s Braids and Fades Event happening August 14th at 10 a.m. over at Bones Hooks Park. The event is for kids aged 5 and...
Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 31, include: On Monday, Aug. 1, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just before Bell Street while […]
Amarillo Are You Ready To Up Your Hatch Game?
What does that even mean? Well, let me help you out. There are certain times of the year that just scream out to need some excitement. The kids are getting ready to go back to school. Soon it will be football season. Then it will be the holiday season before...
The Businesses We Would Bring to Amarillo if We Won Mega Millions
This is the time when we can dare to dream. I am talking about the Mega Millions. Everyone seems to have lotto fever. Have you caught it yet? The only cure is winning the jackpot, which is up to $1.02 Billion dollars. Yes, with a b. That can solve a...
abc7amarillo.com
Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
KFDA
VIDEO: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash on US 54 in Dallam County
Sgt. Blackmon honored at Welcome Pardner's breakfast. KFDA SUNDAY WEEKEND EDITION 10 P.M. VIDEO: ‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students. Updated: 11 hours ago. Randall ISD open house tomorrow. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: Tx Panhandle residents...
