Lizzo and Normani Both Want Ariana Grande on Their Dream ‘Lady Marmalade’ Remakes

Lizzo and Normani are two musicians with their own unique styles and approaches to music. But when considering whose voices they would mesh well with on an imaginary remake of the classic pop song “Lady Marmalade,” they both would love to work with Ariana Grande .

Lizzo wants to do a ‘Lady Marmalade’ remake with Ariana Grande

Lizzo was asked in a 2022 interview with Elle who she would team up with for a new version of “Lady Marmalade.” “I would say me as Missy, I would say SZA as Mýa, Doja as Lil’ Kim, and that’s Ariana Grande as Christina Aguilera’s part. And we would be fierce,” she said. Lizzo previously worked with Grande on a remix of Lizzo’s breakout song “Good As Hell.”

She later clarified on social media what she was thinking when she named the artists that she did.

“Mind you, it was on the spot, so I was like, ‘Um, I’ll be Missy Elliott, SZA’s Mya, Doja’s Lil’ Kim,’ I was just naming people that I’ve worked with and that I’ve toured with and that I thought would be cool and fun. Not that it means that they represent that person from back then now, it just means that sounds like it would be a fun day,” she said. She also acknowledged the glaring admission of P!nk from her original answer, and gave the “So What” singer her flowers.

Normani also wants to do ‘Lady Marmalade’ with Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande would also be a part of Normani’s dream team for a “Lady Marmalade” remake. In September 2021, she tweeted exclamation points in excitement in a reply to a tweet that named Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Dua Lipa, and Ariana Grande as the fearsome foursome.

Given Ariana’s ability to hit high notes, it’s no surprise that both Lizzo and Normani (and undoubtedly others) would want her in their rotation.

‘Lady Marmalade’ was a massive hit

While most people know “Lady Marmalade” as the iconic 2001 hit with Christina Aguilera , P!nk, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim , the song actually goes back even further.

In 1974, R&B group Labelle — led by singer Patti LaBelle — recorded their version of “Lady Marmalade.” It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that same year.

The 2001 remake was for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! film. The remake ended up becoming an even bigger chart success, as it sat at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for five weeks.

