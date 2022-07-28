Cristiano Ronaldo is still asking to leave Manchester United despite the club pleading with him to stay, reports say

Cristiano Ronaldo. Getty/Tom Purslow

Cristiano Ronaldo requested to leave Manchester United last month.

He held talks with the club on Tuesday, where it tried to convince him to stay.

But the talks failed and Ronaldo still wants out, MailOnline reported.

Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to be released from Manchester United this summer after the club failed to change his mind about leaving, MailOnline first reported.

Ronaldo informed United of his desire to leave the club last month , and has missed all of the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

He returned to United on Tuesday with his agent Jorge Mendes to hold talks about his future, with the club and its new manager Erik ten Hag keen to see him remain.

But according to MailOnline, the talks failed to change the 37-year-old's mind about wishing to leave and Mendes has since informed United that Ronaldo wants to be relinquished from his contract so he can join a Champions League side.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, so missed out on qualifying for European soccer's elite competition.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo is also unhappy that his salary had been cut by 25% — a deduction that has been applied to the whole squad because of its top-four failure last term.

Despite his desire to leave, Ronaldo has resumed training with United and underwent medical tests on Wednesday before watching his teammates play a friendly match against Wrexham FC, MailOnline reported.

United won the game 4-1, with new signing Christian Eriksen among the scorers.

The club next plays Atletico Madrid on Saturday in Oslo before hosting Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday.