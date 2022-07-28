Trio of Florida Gators Targets Set To Announce Commitments Thursday

Three targets for the Florida Gators in the 2023 recruiting class are set to announce their commitments on Thursday.

Photo: John Walker, Derrick LeBlanc, Ja'Keem Jackson; Credit: Zach Goodall

The moment has finally arrived and a trio of Florida Gators targets for the 2023 recruiting class is set to announce their commitments later today (Thursday, July 28).

The trio of Osceola (Fla) players, including defensive back Ja'Keem Jackson and defensive tackles John Walker and Derrick LeBlanc , has had the pact to commit at the same time for a while now, finally ready to make it known to the public.

All three players have had the Gators on their minds throughout the summer, taking multiple trips to the program's campus over the spring and into the summer.

Now, after narrowing down their lists to multiple programs, including Florida, they'll be making their decisions, a pact - barring a change of heart - to sign on the dotted line come Early or National Signing Day in the winter.

Jackson, graded as a four-star prospect, the No. 37 player in the state of Florida and the No. 21 cornerback overall in this year's class, according to On3 Consensus, has visited the program two times, most recently making the trek up to Gainesville on June 20, earlier this year.

Though he hasn't visited the program officially, he came away intrigued with what Florida has to offer, particularly with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

“He’s developed good DBs in the league and he's willing to coach for the future," Jackson told AllGators about Raymond in early June. "So, very excited about that.

“He was telling me that my size [6-foot-2, 185 pounds] since he has finally seen me in person. He liked my size, that I’m long, big, fast, very physical. Then he was showing me he liked my tape and stuff, my abilities to play.”

Jackson is set to choose between Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Penn State and Auburn. He will announce his commitment at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Walker, rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 9 defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 20 player in the 2023 recruiting class, according to On3 consensus, is certainly one of the best defensive linemen Florida could get in this year's cycle.

Walker has visited the program a total of eight times and still has an official visit planned for Oct. 15, later this year. He certainly has had an interest in UF for quite some time, and has had no qualms about making the trek up to Gainesville to see what the program might have to offer him.

In May, Walker stated that he came away impressed with Florida, noting that he got "good vibes" from the coaching staff and particularly head coach Billy Napier.

"He's a really cool guy laid back, dude," Walker said of Napier in May . "He just wants to get his team straight. And when it's time to play, he's on that. He's disciplined and he has a plan."

Walker is set to decide between Florida, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State and UCF. He will make his decision at 6:00 p.m. ET.

LeBlanc, a four-star and graded as the No. 11 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 26 overall player in the state of Florida, according to On3 Consensus, is another one of the top defensive tackles that Florida would like to land in this year's cycle.

He has visited the program more than some of the already committed players, a staggering 13 times, the majority coming this year. LeBlanc took his official visit to Florida's campus on June 10 and appears ready to make his decision.

During his OV, LeBlanc went through the Xs and Os of the Gators scheme and how he'd ultimately fit in with co-defensive coordinators Sean Spencer and Patrick Toney.

"I was in there with them for hours just talking football," he said in June . "They're just telling me like, stuff I could be more dominant [at]. They said, my best football is ahead of me, that's what they kept telling me.

"I mean, they were just really telling me I could play anywhere across the line. That's something they said like that's the key for me playing, that I could play everywhere."

LeBlanc is set to decide between Florida, Oklahoma and Penn State. He will make his commitment at 7:00 p.m. ET.

