Be genuine, not a chameleon

They were small and scurried about on webbed feet. My mother called them lizards (and they are of that species), but I loved watching chameleons turn from a bright pea-green color to a dull, dirty gray, depending on the surface they were on. I read somewhere there are over 200 species of these chameleons.

Changing colors to adapt to their surroundings may also be called cloaking or camouflaging. The chameleon is ranked among the unclean animals in Leviticus 11:30: “the gecko, the monitor lizard, the wall lizard, the skink, and the chameleon” are unclean for you.

But what about the chameleon personality? Examine your circle of friends closely, and I assure you that you will identify a chameleon — their character is quite fluid and unpredictable. One study revealed that nearly 50 percent of people tend to adapt their behavior to suit different situations. They are highly successful in social interactions but struggle with true friendships or romance. Do I change my opinions or behavior according to whom I’m with? Of course; we all do at some level.

To be a chameleon is to carry the burden of a somewhat personality disorder. And personality disorders may come in clusters: paranoid and schizoid; antisocial and narcissistic; or avoidant, dependent and obsessive-compulsive. In God’s Word, we find help and hope.

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves have received from God,” states 2 Corinthians 1:3-4.

Political chameleons are the easy ones to spot. They make great promises while campaigning but change after being elected. Perhaps that was their intention all along.

So-called personality disorders were not adequately recognized until the 20th century, so that you won’t find these terms described in the Bible. Nonetheless, there are key verses that stand out. For example, there’s Deuteronomy 21:18-20: “If a man has a stubborn and rebellious son who does not obey his father and mother and will not listen to them when they discipline him, his father and mother shall take hold of him and bring him to the elders at the gate of his town. They shall say to the elders, ‘This son of ours is stubborn and rebellious. He will not obey us. He is a profligate and a drunkard.’”

The Scripture goes on to say that the son was then stoned to death by the men of his town. There is no Biblical evidence that this punishment was ever carried out. Still, the point is clear: disobedience and rebellion were not to be tolerated in the home or allowed to continue unchecked.

Looking at today’s mass shootings by kids who kill kids, we find some troubled young people. These killers show maladaptive behavior long before they carry out their heinous acts; yet, it appears a blind eye is turned toward them. But that is a topic for another column.

I do believe respect for others is the key to positive, healthy development. My mother reared me with a Bible in one hand and a “switch” in the other. Any sign of disrespect from any of her children was not allowed. My children were reared in the same fashion. However, everyone was allowed to develop their own unique personality. And my children and I were raised in the church, so it was relatively easy to know right from wrong. But what about folks who have never been introduced to God’s Word or living a Christian life?

Countless Bible verses point us in the right direction. James 3:16 states, “For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there will be disorder and every vile practice.” 1 Corinthians 14:33 tells us, “For God is not a God of confusion but of peace.” Galatians 5:25 says, “Let us not become conceited, provoking one another, envying one another.” John 13:35 reminds us, “By this, all people will know that you are my disciples if you have love for one another.”

The one verse that is an absolute cornerstone for parenting is from Psalm 22:6: “Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not turn from it.” This is not to say that parents are to make all choices for their children. That would be harmful to their development and cause them to be co-dependent. “In the way he should go” literally means the child’s way.

We must be good examples and role models for our children to follow. Don’t be that chameleon personality that confuses everyone and leads to mistrust. Be genuine, but above all be Christlike in all you do.

Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.