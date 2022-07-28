ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former state TV journalist found guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces

Reuters
 3 days ago
MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Former Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova was found guilty on Thursday of discrediting the country's armed forces in social media posts condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"The evidence confirms Ovsyannikova's guilt. There is no reason to doubt its authenticity," the judge said after a short hearing in which Ovsyannikova had described the proceedings as "absurd".

Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

tinkse7en !
2d ago

I remember when she did that & thinking, "She could wind up in prison forever, but that took some guts." I'm glad that she's OK.

LNAF
3d ago

Weird. It seems like Putin has done a lot more to discredit the Russian military. When is his trial?

SlayFighter
2d ago

Here in the U.S., people are advocating for the Russian government- saying, "they're a lawful country". As if the people have the freedom to speak truth to power.

