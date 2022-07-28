Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot & Killed Outside Home

JayDaYoungan , a rapper from Bogalusa, La. , was shot outside of his home on Wednesday (July 27) along with a close family associate. JayDaYoungan would later succumb to his injuries shortly after the shooting incident was reported.

According to local outlet WAFB, JayDaYoungan, real name Javorius Scott, was shot alongside Kenyatta Scott, Sr., but it is being reported that there is no relation. Initial accounts of the shooting on Twitter stated that the man was JayDaYoungan’s father but reports from the Bogalusa Police Department said that Scott Sr. was simply close with the Scott family.

Authorities posted the details of the shooting via its Facebook page, and WAFB adds in its reporting that the police were investigating an earlier shooting in the region that may be related to the shooting of the rapper and the family associate. Bogalusa is 75 miles north of New Orleans.

On Twitter, reaction to the shooting resulted in fans dredging up details of an alleged beef between JayDaYoungan and NBA YoungBoy . Further, fans noted that Jacksonville, Fla. rapper seemingly celebrated the Louisiana rapper’s passing via social media. Fans of NBA YoungBoy also egged on the division between the camps with a series of tweets mocking the death of JayDaYoungan.

Jordan B, who is apparently JayDaYoungan romantic partner and mother of their child, took to Twitter and expressed grief along with an image of the family.

We’ve got more of those reactions and then some from Twitter below. Condolences to the Scott family and friends.

JayDaYoungan was 24.

