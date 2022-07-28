Community Intervention Center celebrates 50 years

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday marks the 50th Anniversary of the Community Intervention Center in Scranton. It’s a major milestone for an agency that Lackawanna County relies on to help those who need it most.

Dave has been coming to the community intervention center off and on for two to three years.

“People get help and they find their families again and go back to normal,” stated Dave.

Over the past 50 years, the CIC has been helping people just like Dave, offering things like free food and hygiene kits.

We come down here and grab necessities that they would need, for example, deodorant, and they would have it all in one kit,” explained Kim Cadugan, the director.

At its founding in 1972, its name was “the rap house” with a mission of offering crisis intervention, information referral, and situational advising to people who need it, free of cost, 7 days a week.

“I kind of think of it as we are like a triage, like an emergency room triage. Someone comes in with an immediate problem and we try to fix it. We try to fix it quickly. Someone comes in and they need clothes, we can give them clothes. Someone comes in, we can give them a bus pass for a job interview,” stated Jason Griffiths.

Now half a century later, they’re reflecting on how far they’ve come.

“We were the first licensed drug and alcohol treatment in Lackawanna County before the county took it over. Just the accomplishments from the beginning to where we are now are amazing,” said Cadugan.

They will be celebrating their 50th anniversary today from 4 to 6 pm with a reception right at the CIC.

