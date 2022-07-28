1 dead, 3 wounded in Hahnville quadruple shooting

A shooting in Hahnville Louisiana leaves one person dead and three other people injured says the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The quadruple shooting happened at about 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of Hahn Street in Hahnville.

According to a St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office statement:

When deputies arrived at the location, they located three male subjects with gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately began lifesaving measures but were unable to save a 20-year-old male from Hahnville who died at the scene as an apparent result of gunshot wounds. Two other male subjects, a 20-year-old and a 19-year-old were treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital. A fourth victim, a 16-year-old juvenile from Hahnville, was located in the 300 block of Sycamore Street in Hahnville. He was also treated at the scene and transported to a local area hospital.

Investigators believe that the shooting is part of a cycle of violence and retaliation resulting from a previous violent shooting incident this past weekend.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Kevin Tennison with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at ktennison@stcharlessheriff.org, (985) 783-6807, or (985) 783-1135. Citizens may also contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-903-STOP.