Ask the Expert: How should Texas homeowners prepare for grassfires?
Many Texans have recently become victims of grassfires that have sparked over the past few weeks. All of those damaged and destroyed homes mean lots of insurance claims are being filed.
Richard Johnson with the Insurance Council of Texas joined Ask the Expert to discuss the increase in fire activity and how to protect yourself through the proper insurance plan.
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD
Comments / 0