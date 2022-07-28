ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ask the Expert: How should Texas homeowners prepare for grassfires?

By Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6qUN_0gw2nppS00

Many Texans have recently become victims of grassfires that have sparked over the past few weeks. All of those damaged and destroyed homes mean lots of insurance claims are being filed.

Richard Johnson with the Insurance Council of Texas joined Ask the Expert to discuss the increase in fire activity and how to protect yourself through the proper insurance plan.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsradio#Insurance#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy