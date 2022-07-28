ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer dishes on PitchCom technology: ‘It should be illegal’

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

When the PitchCom technology was introduced at the beginning of the 2022 regular season, it was designed to better the communication between pitchers and catchers, plus be used as a deterrent for sign-stealing.

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer used it for the first time in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees and had an outstanding outing, throwing seven shutout innings, striking out six and walking two. He got a no-decision in the Mets' 3-2 walk-off win.

Scherzer had some interesting thoughts on PitchCom after the game.

“It works. Does it help? Yes. But I also think it should be illegal,” Scherzer said, via the New York Post . “I don’t think it should be in the game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQ1xd_0gw2kGU000
Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer used PitchCom for the first time in Wednesday's game. Wendell Cruz, USA TODAY Sports

NEW TECHNOLOGY: How MLB players feel about the PitchCom device that could end sign-stealing

The three-time National League Cy Young award winner said he took pride in having a system of signs that no one was able to figure out.

“The fact that we’re taking this out of the game and we’re just putting in technology, now everybody — you can’t steal signs on second, the pitcher can’t have an advantage of having a complex system," Scherzer said. "It’s part of baseball trying to crack someone’s signs. Does it have its desired intent that it cleans up the game a little bit? Yes, but I also feel like it takes away part of the game.”

Despite his comments, Scherzer says using the technology again is still on the table in the future.

“I’ll continue to think about it. I might,” he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mets pitcher Max Scherzer dishes on PitchCom technology: ‘It should be illegal’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitchcom#The New York Yankees#The New York Post#National League Cy Young
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

553K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy