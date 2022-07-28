ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuition increase approved for Iowa’s regent universities

By Kelly Maricle
AMES, Iowa – Students at Iowa’s regent universities will be paying more for tuition come this fall.

Wednesday’s unanimous vote by the Board of Regents approved a 4.25% tuition hike for students at Iowa State University, the University of Iowa, and Northern Iowa University. That amounts to about $350.

Student leaders made their case against a tuition increase to the Board of Regents back in June, but the board said the increase is needed to offset smaller than requested funding approved by the state legislature.

The cost of a college education rises every year in Iowa. According to Iowa College Aid, students were paying about $7,100 for tuition and fees in 2011. By 2020, the expense topped $9,300. That is a 31% increase during the 10-year period.

