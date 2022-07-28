‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Illinois Father Fatally Shot In Front Of 6-Year-Old Daughter While Pair Played Pokémon Go At Park

GoFundMe; UNSPLASH

An Illinois man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a father who was playing Pokémon Go with his daughter in a park earlier this month, Radar has learned.

Police in Evanston, a suburb of Chicago, announced on July 25 that officers took Khiryan Monroe , 20, into custody and charged him with first-degree murder.

The suspect was being held without bail.

Almost two weeks earlier, on July 14, Servando Louis Hamros , a 29-year-old father of two young girls, ages 6 and 10, was in Eggleston Park with his youngest child just after 9 p.m. when authorities believe he got into a dispute with several individuals, WMAQ-TV reported.

“[His daughter] said that there was a group of, I guess, teenagers or something like that and some words were said,” the girl's grandmother, who wished to remain anonymous, told the station. “She wasn't exactly sure but she was able to give the police a lot of detail — what they looked like, what they were wearing, their outfits… the police have it all."

Family of the victim, who was struck multiple times, said they were unsure about the nature of the dispute, but they claimed Hamros' daughter was also shot at during the incident.

“She found a place to hide and was uninjured, fortunately, but saw as the gunman then stood over her father and executed him,” Hamros’ father, Servando Camargo , wrote in a GoFundMe post.

“She Facetimed us, 'Daddy's shot, Daddy's shot. Please come help me, please come help me,’” the child's grandmother said. “And then to see her vomiting on the side of the police car dealing with this is horrible. No child should lose their parent this way and no mother should ever bury their child... for no reason. No reason at all.”

An autopsy determined Hamros died from a gunshot wound to the head, WFLD reported.

“When I got there his daughter was telling me, ‘Daddy just left.’ She was crying and said, ‘He was going to be back to play with me,’” the victim’s uncle, David Hamros , told the station.

At the time of his death, Hamros was excited about soon starting a new job as a manager at a local store, family said.

“He was so happy when he left the house," his brother told WMAQ-TV. “It's heartbreaking, you know? My only brother, my big brother. I looked up to him so much.”

David Hamros noted his nephew had a "great personality" and was "always real quick with jokes and they were hilarious."

"He always had a kind smile," he recalled. "He was a good guy. I just want him to remembered as a good, kind human being. That’s what he was.”