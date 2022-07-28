House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts

What interest rates over 7% now, to my understanding people are going to stop spending, and stop eating out, and what is that gonna cause. ?
Mortgage rates fall sharply after negative GDP report and Fed's latest hike. I imagine will see rates hang around 4.35% to 4.6% on a 30 year fixed once the dust settles. The 15 year is looking great and the 7/1 ARM outstanding. We should see a pick up in home sales again as the FED does not meet for quite a while now. If I were buying, I would go 7/1 ARM and refinance or sell once rates start to fall again. If the GOP takes the presidency for 24 along with the house and senate, I imagine things will turn around fairly quickly. You have to be blind not to see the anti-america sentiment this administration has towards the people. We need a businessman running the show again. Everything was better under someone who was not a career politician.
