4 Days to Find a Not-Horrible Apartment for a Family of Four

In Bay Ridge, nearly two dozen Chinese immigrant families are facing a nightmare case of housing fraud. Just a few days ago, they were at risk of being evicted from condos that they thought they had bought from a developer. But it turned out that he didn’t actually have the ability to sell them. The New York Post reported that the developer, Xihui Wu, had built a 25-unit building at 345 Ovington Avenue; in 2012 he began selling units — some buyers paid deposits ranging from $100,000 to $460,000 in cash and checks — without obtaining the rights from the state to do so. According to lawsuits, by 2018 Wu had stopped paying the mortgage and owed more than $5 million to lender Maxim Credit Group, which started foreclosure proceedings. Then, the residents said, Wu disappeared with $4 million of their money.
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Curbed
Chella Man Wants to Redesign Headphones As Armor
New York’s “21 Questions” is back with an eye on creative New Yorkers. Chella Man is an artist who creates films, paintings, and performances about the intersections of his deaf, trans, Chinese, and Jewish identities. “Pure Joy,” an exhibition he curated for 1969 Gallery, features 14 emerging disabled artists interpreting the feeling of joy through paintings, sculpture, film, drawings, and photographs (on view through August 13).
Curbed
What If We Took the West Side Highway for Bikes?
A very skinny slice of bike-only pathway runs between the bloated car horror show of the West Side Highway and the still surprisingly PCB-laden Hudson River. This is how many of us travel up and down Manhattan — it’s often how I get to work. On this dedicated bike path, we ride with parents hauling kids in cargo bikes, randos weaving sweatily on Citi Bikes, big boys on electric Big Wheels, and a lot of very serious bibbed-’n’-spandexed fellas at the beginning or end of their 60-mile round trips to Tarrytown.
Curbed
Todd Oldham’s Place in the Poconos
The house is taller than it is wide. The living room is around 30 feet high,” says Todd Oldham of the “very strange” home that he and his partner (in business and in life), Tony Longoria, purchased in the Poconos in 1997. “We got the house just after it was finished.” It was “a blank slate,” Oldham adds, “so I went to town.”
