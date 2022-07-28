ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five summer signings set for Millwall debuts against Stoke

Millwall boss Gary Rowett could have all five summer recruits available for the Sky Bet Championship opener against Stoke.

Benik Afobe has made his switch to The Den permanent, while Zian Flemming, George Honeyman, Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell have all arrived this summer.

Millwall have come through pre-season training without any injury issues, so there could be a clutch of competitive debuts this weekend.

Forward Flemming’s arrival from Fortuna Sittard has boosted Rowett’s attacking resources particularly, with the 23-year-old’s impact eagerly awaited.

Dwight Gayle could lead the cast list of debutants for the new-look Stoke.

The free-transfer recruit from Newcastle has added firepower to Michael O’Neill’s side.

Southampton loanee Will Smallbone has impressed in pre-season and could also feature this weekend.

Free transfer recruits Josh Laurent and Aden Flint are also pushing for places in the matchday squad.

