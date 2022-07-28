ALERT CENTER: I-95 in New Haven back open following wrong-way crash

Interstate 95 in New Haven is back open following a wrong-way crash, state police say.

The northbound lanes between exits 48 and 50 were closed due to a wrong-way crash early this morning, according to state police.

State police say the initial call came in around 2:07 a.m.

Troopers say the car was traveling south in the northbound lanes when the car struck a tractor-trailer.

Minor injuries were reported.

The crash marks the 5th wrong-way crash in Connecticut in the month of July, some of which were fatal.