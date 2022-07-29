Man linked to Upper West Side, Brooklyn sexual assaults turns himself in

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 20-year-old man, who investigators have linked to at least two sex attacks in the city this month, turned himself into the NYPD on Friday.

Estarling Martinez Cabral surrendered to police in Brooklyn with his lawyer, sources told PIX 11 . Police confirmed his arrest to 1010 WINS on Friday afternoon.

The NYPD first put out video and images allegedly of Cabral last week in connection with an attempted rape on the Upper West Side last Wednesday.

They also believe he’s also behind a sex attack on a woman in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

In the Brooklyn attack, a 20-year-old woman was walking out of the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens shortly before 6 a.m., when Cabral allegedly came up from behind and grabbed her buttocks and vagina, police said.

He then allegedly put his hand over the woman’s mouth to prevent her from screaming.

A struggle ensued, and the woman was able to yell for help. Cabral allegedly let go of her and fled back into the train station, where surveillance cameras captured images of him.

The victim suffered minor physical injuries and refused medical attention, police said.

Surveillance cameras capture the suspect at the Carroll Street station on Saturday, police said. Photo credit NYPD

Last week, police released disturbing video from the Upper West Side attack.

A 33-year-old woman was walking on W. 69th Street, between Broadway and Columbus Avenue, just before 1 a.m. last Wednesday when a man riding an electric scooter approached her from behind.

Cabral allegedly grabbed her and dragged her into an area out of view from the street, police said. He then molested her and tried to rape her.

Video shows the suspect running from a garden-level apartment area after the attack.

The woman suffered scratches and lacerations all over her body, police said. EMS responded and tended to her at the scene.

Cabral was charged with attempted rape and sexual abuse, police told PIX 11.