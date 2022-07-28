Here's how new Harbor Bridge construction delays may impact Port of Corpus Christi

When state transportation officials began considering whether the current Harbor Bridge should be replaced, a part of their calculus was the Port of Corpus Christi and its operations in the Inner Harbor.

Built in the 1950s and opened to traffic in 1959, the current bridge was built for the ships in use at the time with 138 feet of vertical clearance. However, the clearance has become a limiting factor as ships and tankers have become larger, with some not being able to clear the current bridge without taking certain measures — thus, making the bridge obsolete, as described in a feasibility study.

“The purpose of the improvements is to address future plans for the structures and the areas that they serve,” a 2003 Texas Department of Transportation feasibility study looking at the need for a new bridge states. “The four major factors affecting the purpose and need for the Harbor Bridge are obsolescence, safety, level of service and mobility."

One of the primary methods of clearing the bridge is ballasting, a process by which seawater is brought in and out from a vessel’s ballast tank to balance the ship.

“Some of the larger vessels have to ballast down a good portion of the aft part of the vessel to do what I call a ‘wheelie’ underneath the bridge, (allowing the) wheelhouse to get under the current bridge,” Sean Strawbridge, the port’s chief executive, told the Caller-Times this week. “There are some vessels that are not able to get underneath the current bridge.”

The new bridge, which will be the tallest structure in South Texas once it is complete and have a vertical clearance of 205 feet, will allow for bigger ships capable of carrying a larger quantity of goods to travel into the channel. Once it is open to traffic, the current Harbor Bridge will be demolished.

However, recent news about the new bridge’s construction could mean the port will have to wait to bring in the larger ships.

Why was there a construction pause?

On July 15, the Texas Department of Transportation announced it would indefinitely suspend work on a key part of the nearly $1 billion Harbor Bridge due to safety concerns with its design.

The pause comes as an outside consultant engineering team, managed by TxDOT’s Bridge Division, confirmed concerns already raised by TxDOT with "various elements" of the main span cable-stayed portion of the design, a TxDOT spokesperson told the Caller-Times last week.

Construction on the $930 million bridge began in August 2016 and was originally slated to finish in 2020. However, delays and a 2019 design firm switch caused the developer, Flatiron/Dragados, to estimate the bridge wouldn't be completed until summer 2024.

How long the construction pause, which pertains solely to the cable-stayed span portion of the bridge, could last and to what extent the project could be delayed is not publicly known. What's also unclear are details about TxDOT’s specific concerns and their severity.

Two weeks before TxDOT's announcement, the Caller-Times began asking questions about the status of the project and submitted a series of open records requests, including a request seeking documentation detailing TxDOT's concerns with the proposed design. TxDOT has not released records pertaining to the latest pause.

This week, after the Caller-Times contacted them, South Texas leaders also called on TxDOT to release more information about its decision to pause construction and how long the pause could last.

Further delays could restrict the port from making some gains with customers, Strawbridge said.

A delayed completion time could also partially negate the benefits of the port’s Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project, which has been underway since May 2019. It's expected to finish in late 2023.

That ongoing project is widening and dredging the channel to a depth of 54 feet to accommodate larger vessels capable of carrying a greater amount and wider variety of goods.

“By having to prolong the traversal of the current bridge, it will continue to provide some constraints on the types of vessels that we can handle in the Inner Harbor,” Strawbridge said. However, he said the exact impact “is hard to quantify because everybody knows what those specifications are, so when customers are making routing and terminalling decisions, we may not have visibility to that.”

More: Here's why Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge's pay has nearly doubled since 2018

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said, like other area leaders, she's concerned about the economic implications of a delay in construction.

However, Canales, who is a former port commissioner, said she did not feel the region would be “compromised” as a result of a possible delay because larger classifications of crude carriers are able to load in places other than the Inner Harbor.

Still, the possible delay in getting the higher clearance afforded by the new bridge could see the port missing out on some gains.

"More opportunities come with the higher clearance. Therefore, we want to consistently work toward diversification of customers, and the higher clearance could provide that diversity," she said. "That potential loss is something that can't be provided again."

Strawbridge noted that once the new bridge is open, the port and its customers would not have to wait until the entirety of the old bridge is demolished to feel the benefits.

Instead, the middle spans, which would be among the first to be removed, would allow larger vessel traffic to pass through while demolition work is ongoing on the remainder of the bridge.

What about the Harbor Point development?

In February, port staff unveiled design concepts for Harbor Point, a new development near the city's downtown and sports, entertainment and arts district that could include a play structure, sitting and leisure spaces, permanent and rotating public art installations, a nature path and other amenities.

The development is bifurcated into two parts — Harbor Point East and Harbor Point West — and would be located east of the Harbor Bridge between the Port of Corpus Christi offices and the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History.

Work on the west portion, which would be located where the current Harbor Bridge right of way is, cannot begin until the old bridge is demolished, meaning it could be pushed back further if TxDOT's recent construction pause delays the completion of the new bridge.

How much will the new Harbor Bridge cost?

Whether the project will go over budget remains to be seen but seems likely.

By July 15, TxDOT had paid Flatiron/Dragados about $774 million for the project, according to a spokesperson from the state transportation agency. The project was estimated to cost $930 million in total when it began.

However, Strawbridge said further delays could ensure project costs would exceed the nearly $1 billion budget.

“I have never seen a major infrastructure project that did not experience cost overruns attributable to project delays,” Strawbridge said. “We can fully expect there will be cost overruns on the Harbor Bridge replacement project.”

The project has been put on hold before.

In 2019, TxDOT suspended work on the bridge and dismissed then-designer FIGG Bridge Engineers Inc., which was the subject of a National Transportation Safety Board report critical of the firm's work.

The report hinged on a FIGG-designed pedestrian bridge in Florida that collapsed in March 2018, killing six people and injuring 10. FIGG later pushed back on the report and pointed to the construction of the bridge — not its design — as a contributing factor.

There are also additional costs assessed with the upkeep of the current Harbor Bridge. That bridge, which the new bridge will eventually replace, is inspected annually and remains structurally sound, according to TxDOT.

Who will pay if the project goes over budget?

State lawmakers based in South Texas issued a joint statement to the Caller-Times on Tuesday about the Harbor Bridge construction pause.

In addition to asking TxDOT to release more information about its decision to pause construction “as soon as possible,” the bipartisan group of legislators said it is their understanding any additional costs “required for any delays or changes to the project” would come from the state — not from any local funds or governmental entities.

”We also expect to be updated as significant changes or decisions are made regarding the Harbor Bridge Project,” the statement by state Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, D-McAllen, and state Reps. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, and Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, reads. "We also expect Flatiron/Dragados to address the issues and concerns identified in the review in an expeditious manner with safety as a priority."

The bulk of the funding for the new bridge is coming from the Federal Highway Administration, with TxDOT’s contribution coming in second. Local governmental entities, including the city of Corpus Christi, Nueces County and the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, have contributed.

Of the local entities, Strawbridge said the port authority has put forward the largest contribution to the bridge at about $85 million. That approximate number accounts for the Hillcrest Washington-Coles Voluntary Relocation Program, which relocated many residents in and near the path of the new bridge, and cash and land contributions to TxDOT for the project.

“We're anxiously awaiting resolution as is everybody else in the community, and we have certainly done our part to clear all major impediments and contribute cash and land to the project,” Strawbridge said. “Safety is paramount, and that takes precedent over anything. … We're hopeful TxDOT will get this issue resolved in a timely manner and without too much impact on the budget.”

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's how new Harbor Bridge construction delays may impact Port of Corpus Christi