Police: Mom killed 3 kids before suicide at Danbury home

NewsTimes
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
NewsTimes
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
NewsTimes
Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting
DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
NewsTimes
Activist: Danbury mom killing kids, self shows mental health services ‘crisis’ in immigrant community
DANBURY — A local mother accused of killing her three children before taking her own life has shaken the community in the past week and is raising awareness to a potential “stigma” around mental health treatment in the immigrant community. Danbury police said Sonia Loja, 36, killed...
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury man clocked driving Corvette 161 mph in New Hampshire
ASHLAND, N.H. — A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after a New Hampshire state trooper clocked him driving a Corvette faster than 160 mph, police say. The trooper spotted an orange sports car speeding north on Interstate 93 about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said. Using radar, he clocked him at 161 mph — more than 90 mph over the speed limit of 70 mph, according to state police.
NewsTimes
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
NewsTimes
Car goes airborne on Broadway in New Haven, lands on SUV
NEW HAVEN — A gold Ford Taurus that had been double-parked in front of the Apple Store on Broadway went airborne after it “pulled out in haste,” tried to avoid a subsequent collision, jumped the wrought-iron and concrete fence of the Broadway center lot and landed on top of a white SUV, police said.
NewsTimes
This Litchfield couple finds purpose in giving shelter to cast-off animals in need of love
The postcard-worthy property is hidden away in the sylvan hills of Litchfield, a few miles from the iconic town green. The arrival is long and winding, with a driveway that dips and loops and eventually opens up to reveal a handsome, post-and-beam barn home clad in rough-sawn pine. Once a dense forest, the land surrounding it has been cleared to create fields, pastures and paths, grazing land, a cow barn, two chicken coops, and a pig barn. Next up: another barn, a place for meetings, and an aviary on a rise overlooking the farm, to which Ronnie, a resident turkey, will hopefully relocate from his temporary quarters in the house.
NewsTimes
Brookfield’s police officers need new rifles, are cracking down on speeders, police chief says
BROOKFIELD — Drivers need to slow down and officers need new patrol rifles, the town’s police chief told the Board of Selectmen this week. During Monday’s meeting, Chief of Police John Puglisi summarized efforts by the department to operate efficiently despite a staffing shortage and weapons that lacked needed upgrades including optics, lights and sound suppressors.
NewsTimes
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
NewsTimes
A ‘mini Hamptons’ with artistic roots: Why Christian Siriano chose Westport for his new store
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cinnamon and cardamom-spiked aroma of the "Instant Karma" candle from Snif hits your senses as soon as you walk into The Collective West, the new store of opened by Westport resident and celebrity fashion designer Christian Siriano. On...
NewsTimes
Hal Smith spent decades as a forensic psychologist. Now he’s leading The Marvin in Norwalk.
NORWALK — With experience as a forensic psychologist and a degree in criminology, Hal Smith brings a different perspective as the new executive director of the city’s older adult assisted living community and early child education center. Smith, 72, is a forensic psychologist who earned his degree in...
NewsTimes
Danbury’s Westside Middle School Academy’s first principal resigns
DANBURY — After eight years, Frank LaBanca is resigning as principal of the Westside Middle School Academy. LaBanca, who’s served as principal since the magnet school opened in 2014, announced his resignation in an email to the school community Monday. He did not say why he’s leaving, but...
NewsTimes
How can Stamford help slow a growing mental health crisis? 20 local organizations hope to find a way.
STAMFORD — In late 2021, after Caroline Simmons was elected the city’s mayor, she held a series of advisory group meetings including one that touched on youth mental health. “The question was raised, ‘What can we do?’” said Vin Tufo, a leader of the Vita Health & Wellness...
NewsTimes
Monroe house built by Freemasons and nicknamed 'The Castle' listed for $1.595M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a street in Monroe, surrounded by more than 6 acres of land with large trees and sprawling grounds is a three-level stone castle. With its battlement-like roof and Juliet balconies, it looks like something from the pages of...
NewsTimes
Spend the weekend in Norfolk, Aug. 5-7
NORFOLK — The seventh annual Weekend in Norfolk is coming up Aug. 5-7, with activities, tours and events. Stop by the library, the Norfolk Hub, and the Guilded Artisan to view the art shows. Tours of the stained glass windows created by Franz Mayer of Munich at the Immaculate Conception Church are offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the windows at the Battell Chapel created by D. Maitland Armstrong and Louis Comfort Tiffany from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
NewsTimes
Incumbent Republican Rep. Buckbee, Democrat Thomas vie for CT’s 67th District seat
NEW MILFORD — The choice for the Connecticut Representative in the 67th District on Nov. 8 comes down to two New Milford natives who graduated from New Milford High and have local and state political experience. Republican incumbent Bill. B. uckbee seeks a fourth term and hopes for a...
NewsTimes
Greenwich schools hires a new chief operating officer from the Parks & Recreation Department
GREENWICH — A town of Greenwich employee is shifting departments from parks and recreation to public schools as Blaize Levitan takes on a new role. Levitan, who has served as parks and recreation’s assistant director for two years, will become chief operating officer for the Greenwich Public Schools on Aug. 29.
NewsTimes
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
NewsTimes
Actor Justin Long in Fairfield to host ‘Back to the Future’ screening
Actor, comedian and Fairfield native Justin Long is returning to his hometown to host a screening of the 1985 classic, "Back to the Future." The screening is part of a day-long movie marathon of all three "Back to the Future" movies at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre in Fairfield on Saturday, Aug. 6. Long will host the 8 p.m. screening of the first movie.
