ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Police: Mom killed 3 kids before suicide at Danbury home

By Peter Yankowski
NewsTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
BETHANY, CT
NewsTimes

CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
VERNON, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting

DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Danbury man clocked driving Corvette 161 mph in New Hampshire

ASHLAND, N.H. — A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after a New Hampshire state trooper clocked him driving a Corvette faster than 160 mph, police say. The trooper spotted an orange sports car speeding north on Interstate 93 about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said. Using radar, he clocked him at 161 mph — more than 90 mph over the speed limit of 70 mph, according to state police.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Car goes airborne on Broadway in New Haven, lands on SUV

NEW HAVEN — A gold Ford Taurus that had been double-parked in front of the Apple Store on Broadway went airborne after it “pulled out in haste,” tried to avoid a subsequent collision, jumped the wrought-iron and concrete fence of the Broadway center lot and landed on top of a white SUV, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

This Litchfield couple finds purpose in giving shelter to cast-off animals in need of love

The postcard-worthy property is hidden away in the sylvan hills of Litchfield, a few miles from the iconic town green. The arrival is long and winding, with a driveway that dips and loops and eventually opens up to reveal a handsome, post-and-beam barn home clad in rough-sawn pine. Once a dense forest, the land surrounding it has been cleared to create fields, pastures and paths, grazing land, a cow barn, two chicken coops, and a pig barn. Next up: another barn, a place for meetings, and an aviary on a rise overlooking the farm, to which Ronnie, a resident turkey, will hopefully relocate from his temporary quarters in the house.
LITCHFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police Caution#Violent Crime#Danbury Public Schools#Office Of Early Childhood
NewsTimes

Brookfield’s police officers need new rifles, are cracking down on speeders, police chief says

BROOKFIELD — Drivers need to slow down and officers need new patrol rifles, the town’s police chief told the Board of Selectmen this week. During Monday’s meeting, Chief of Police John Puglisi summarized efforts by the department to operate efficiently despite a staffing shortage and weapons that lacked needed upgrades including optics, lights and sound suppressors.
BROOKFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise

People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsTimes

Danbury’s Westside Middle School Academy’s first principal resigns

DANBURY — After eight years, Frank LaBanca is resigning as principal of the Westside Middle School Academy. LaBanca, who’s served as principal since the magnet school opened in 2014, announced his resignation in an email to the school community Monday. He did not say why he’s leaving, but...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Spend the weekend in Norfolk, Aug. 5-7

NORFOLK — The seventh annual Weekend in Norfolk is coming up Aug. 5-7, with activities, tours and events. Stop by the library, the Norfolk Hub, and the Guilded Artisan to view the art shows. Tours of the stained glass windows created by Franz Mayer of Munich at the Immaculate Conception Church are offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the windows at the Battell Chapel created by D. Maitland Armstrong and Louis Comfort Tiffany from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
NORFOLK, CT
NewsTimes

Actor Justin Long in Fairfield to host ‘Back to the Future’ screening

Actor, comedian and Fairfield native Justin Long is returning to his hometown to host a screening of the 1985 classic, "Back to the Future." The screening is part of a day-long movie marathon of all three "Back to the Future" movies at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre in Fairfield on Saturday, Aug. 6. Long will host the 8 p.m. screening of the first movie.
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy