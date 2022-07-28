Tennessee's COVID-19 infection case counts have now risen 16 weeks in a row

www.wmot.org
M. Peterson
3d ago
Gee, go figure, Gov. Lee actively denied public health measures, except to stand in line at the federal trough, fired his lead public health professional for speaking the truth, got all MAGA conspiracy theory warped and fought against masks and protecting kids in schools, and has been nothing more than medieval in his words and actions. Tennessee’s covid crisis sits squarely on his shoulders. When people show you who you are, believe them
Pat Wehunt
3d ago
Marsha Blackburn said the virus was gone, She knows what she's talking about, NOT!!!
