Naylor homer in 9th sends Guardians past stumbling Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a solo home run in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Guardians took advantage of three errors by Boston first baseman Franchy Cordero to beat the Red Sox 7-6.

Bobby Dalbec hit two homers and drove in five runs for the Red Sox, who have lost seven of eight and 15 of 19. Naylor connected for his 14th homer with one out off Tanner Houck. Enyel De Los Santos pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Emmanuel Clase worked a scoreless ninth for this 21st save.

