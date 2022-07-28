How to prevent and treat heat illnesses during the heatwave

SPOKANE, Wash. — With these hundred degree temperatures, you might be looking to beat the heat at a splash pad, swimming pool or the lake with your family.

But just being out in the sun for a long time can be deadly.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are two heat illnesses that can strike if you’re outside doing activities or even just standing around.

Heat exhaustion vs. Heat stroke

According to a physician at Providence Urgent Care, heat exhaustion is more common.

You can feel faint or dizzy while sweating excessively. You can also experience muscle cramps and a rapid, weak pulse.

Heat stroke isn’t as common, but it’s harder to notice.

It comes with a throbbing headache, no sweating, a high body temperature and a strong rapid pulse.

Someone with heat stroke can also lose consciousness.

Both heat exhaustion and heat stroke come with feelings of nausea and sometimes vomiting.

In last year’s heatwave, a majority of the people who died from heat illnesses in Washington were 65 and older.

Dr. Josh Beers with Providence Urgent Care says older people as well as infants and toddlers are more susceptible to heat illnesses because their body temperatures can’t regulate as well as a healthy teen or adult.

But anyone can start to feel sick if they go out in the heat unprepared.

Dr. Beers says on a regular day, we should be drinking about 60-80 fl. oz. of water.

On an extremely hot day, especially if you’ll be outside, you should drink a gallon (128 fl. oz.) or more — and start early, before you go outside.

It also helps to wear loose, light-colored clothing and avoid alcohol or caffeine.

Beers says mild dehydration is what’s typically sending people in our region to the doctor.

It can lead to full blown heat exhaustion if you don’t get out of the heat quickly.

If you or someone around you is experiencing heat exhaustion, get somewhere cool immediately.

In the case of heat stroke, call 911 right away.

RELATED: Tips to keep your pets safe during this week’s heatwave

RELATED: Summer heat affects firefighters working in the field

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.