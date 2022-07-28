ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Man shot, killed inside east Birmingham residence identified

By Drew Taylor
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot dead inside an east Birmingham residence Thursday morning.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Meg Drive around 7 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, officers discovered a man lying unresponsive on the floor inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service later pronounced the victim dead.

The male victim was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as 37-year-old Martez Demon Brown.

No suspects are in custody at this time but BPD says that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact BPD at 205-254-1764.

