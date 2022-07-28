Buckeye Girls State program leaving Mount Union after a decade for Bowling Green

ALLIANCE – The American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State program will be changing venues for the 2023 conference after a decade at the University of Mount Union.

The Buckeye Girls State will move from Mount Union to Bowling Green State University . The conference will happen June 11-17.

At conference, high school female students serving as delegates learn about city, county and state government with a non-partisan and non-political approach.

Buckeye Girls State: Buckeye Girls State kicks off at Mount Union

Buckeye Girls State: Buckeye Girls State delegates gift 1,280 pounds of food

The last time Bowling Green hosted the weeklong program was in 1997. It's been sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary of Ohio for the last 75 years.

"We are so pleased to welcome Buckeye Girls State back to Bowling Green State University for their weeklong program," BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said in a statement.

"As a public university for the public good, we remain committed to the important work to ensure this next generation is prepared to civically lead Ohio and beyond."

Buckeye Girls State is a 'positive experience'

Roughly 500 delegates attended this year's conference in June at Mount Union. Gov. Mike DeWine attended the event, answered questions and offered delegates advice.

"Mount Union is proud to have had 10 great years working with the American Legion Auxiliary to host such an impactful program for young women in Buckeye Girls State," Mount Union said in a statement.

"We hope that sharing our campus with thousands of students and auxiliary staff members over the years has provided a positive experience for everyone and wish Bowling Green State University well in hosting this important initiative for years to come."

Helped food pantry

In addition to civics, the Buckeye Girls State program also had aided the Alliance Community Pantry with food and cash donations.

Nearly 1,280 pounds of food and $275 was delivered this summer to the pantry from delegates. In 2019, the girls donated 4,000 pounds and $300 to the pantry — the last conference before COVID.

Pantry Vice President Mike Patterson said the move will not shortchange the pantry, which receives support from other places, but it's still a loss.

"It was always nice having them here. They brought in a lot of food every year," Patterson said. "We appreciated the food they brought in. We're going to miss them. We hope they return to Mount someday."

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com

Follow on Twitter @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Buckeye Girls State program leaving Mount Union after a decade for Bowling Green